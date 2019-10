Jil Sander

Bags That Carry All Your Crap, But Aren’t Grotty Canvas Totes

This white Jil Sander medium leather tote has been crafted by hand in Italy. Fitted with top handles, this style has a top zip fastening and silver tone zip. It is possible you could get carried away with this Jil Sander bag, because it is so roomy you will be able to take everything with you, except maybe the kitchen sink.