Ciello

Baglio Antico Orange Wine 2019, Sicily, Italy

£14.50

Baglio Antico Bianco is a great value natural orange wine from masters of natural wines, Ciello. The white catarratto grapes spend a couple of weeks macerating with their skins during the natural yeast fermentation. The result is an orange wine that isn't too over powering or too bitter, ideal with food or on it's own. New vintage so plenty in stock after the 2018 sold out! Flavours of citrus peel, herbs and ginger with a well rounded rich texture and long finish. Baglio Antico Bianco Catarrato is a natural orange wine made from organic grapes in Sicily. Vegan wine.