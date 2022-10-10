Old Navy

Baggy Wide-leg Non-stretch Jean Overalls For Women

$59.99 $41.99

At Old Navy

Starring our widest leg yet, these Baggy Wide-Leg Jean Overalls are part-grunge, part-Y2K, and totally all that. So many ways to work them, you’ve got to bag them up! 🛍️ Adjustable shoulder straps attach to metal buttons at front bib. Square neck and V-shaped back. Riveted workwear patch pocket at bib yoke. Banded waist, with three side-seam buttons at each hip. Diagonal on-seam hip pockets; riveted workwear patch pockets at back. Fading and whiskering create a distressed, lived-in look. Durable, medium-wash 100% cotton non-stretch denim. These overalls are made with 5% recycled cotton. Less waste in the world🌎 #410848 Show More