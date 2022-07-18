Madewell

Baggy Straight Carpenter Jeans: Fruit Embroidered Edition

$158.00

The cut: Designed to go with a tiny tee, these baggy carpenter jeans are fitted through the high waist with slouchy straight legs. The fabric: Old-school 100 percent cotton denim with zero stretch. The fun: Yes, they're embroidered all over with very cute fruit. 12" rise, 15 1/2" leg opening, 27" inseam. 100% cotton nonstretch denim. Hammer loop and side pockets. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NF148