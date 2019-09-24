Ruibo

Baggy Rack Holder For Food Prep Bag (4 Pack)

Height Adjustable: Measure Frame Size Is 8. 75 Inches X 3. 5 Inches,adjustable Height To Stand Larger Plastic Bags And Increase The Ease Of Storage Of Food Hands Free Rack Clip & Safe: Non-slip Rubber Bases To Ensure That Food Does Not Spill Into Bags. Gadget Folding Is Done Using It. Save Space: This Hands Free Bag Holder Stand Kitchen Gadget Folds Flat For Easy Storage, Easy Cleanup. Save Your Money: Reuse Your Zippered Storage Bags Or Dry Rags - Wash & Hang Them Inside-out For Quick Drying - Saves Money! Your Personal Kitchen Assistant: Simply Fasten Foodbag Under Clips And Fill,allows Hands-free Convenience For Filling Up Baggies With Food,it's Like Having An Extra Set Of Hands In The Kitchen.never Worry About Spilling Any Foods While Putting It Into Your Storage Bag.