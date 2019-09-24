Ruibo
Baggy Rack Holder For Food Prep Bag (4 Pack)
$9.99
Height Adjustable: Measure Frame Size Is 8. 75 Inches X 3. 5 Inches,adjustable Height To Stand Larger Plastic Bags And Increase The Ease Of Storage Of Food Hands Free Rack Clip & Safe: Non-slip Rubber Bases To Ensure That Food Does Not Spill Into Bags. Gadget Folding Is Done Using It. Save Space: This Hands Free Bag Holder Stand Kitchen Gadget Folds Flat For Easy Storage, Easy Cleanup. Save Your Money: Reuse Your Zippered Storage Bags Or Dry Rags - Wash & Hang Them Inside-out For Quick Drying - Saves Money! Your Personal Kitchen Assistant: Simply Fasten Foodbag Under Clips And Fill,allows Hands-free Convenience For Filling Up Baggies With Food,it's Like Having An Extra Set Of Hands In The Kitchen.never Worry About Spilling Any Foods While Putting It Into Your Storage Bag.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's
promoted
Teakhaus by Proteak
Butcher Block Rectangle End-grain Cutting Board With Hand Grip And Juice Canal
$147.99
fromBloomingdale's
More from Ruibo
More from Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's