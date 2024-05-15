Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Telfar
Baggy Jean
$240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Telfar
Need a few alternatives?
Gap x Dôen
High Rise Denim Trousers
BUY
$99.95
Gap
Cotton On
Super Baggy Jean
BUY
$48.99
$69.99
Cotton On
Levis
94 Baggy Jeans
BUY
$90.96
$129.95
The Iconic
Telfar
Baggy Jean
BUY
$240.00
Telfar
More from Telfar
Telfar
Cropped Detachable Jean Jacket
BUY
$190.00
Telfar
Telfar
Small Cobalt Shopping Bag
BUY
$168.00
$210.00
The Real Real
Telfar
Medium Shopping Bag In Silver
BUY
$297.50
$425.00
The RealReal
Telfar
Telfar Bucket Hat - White
BUY
$148.00
Telfar
More from Jeans
Gap x Dôen
High Rise Denim Trousers
BUY
$99.95
Gap
Cotton On
Super Baggy Jean
BUY
$48.99
$69.99
Cotton On
Levis
94 Baggy Jeans
BUY
$90.96
$129.95
The Iconic
Telfar
Baggy Jean
BUY
$240.00
Telfar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted