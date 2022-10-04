Levi's

Baggy Dad Jean

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 70299342; Color Code: 001 Vintage-inspired Dad jeans from Levi’s with a perfectly broken-in feel. Cut in a mid-rise silhouette with a slouchy straight leg that falls just below the ankle. Features - Levi’s dad jeans a mid-rise and a loose and relaxed straight leg - Crafted from rigid denim that will soften more and more over time - Logo patch at the back - Zip fly; 5-pocket styling Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Mid rise - Straight leg - Full length - Model in Black is 5’10" and wearing size 27 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 31.5" - Rise: 10.75" - Inseam: 30" Levi's Since 1873, Levi's has stood for classic American style and effortless cool. From their classic 501 jeans, modern 511 slim fit jeans, Trucker denim jackets and everything in between, they get it right every time.