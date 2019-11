Levi's

Baggy Crop Jeans

$98.00 $41.98

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A dramatic wide leg adds a stylish flair to these baggy cropped leg jeans. Fit: this style fits true to size. Sizing: 23=000, 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=12, 32=14. Zip fly with button closure. Five-pocket style. Wide leg. Approx. 11" rise, 23" inseam (size 26). Imported