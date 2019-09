Baggu

Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag, Eco-friendly Ripstop Nylon Foldable Grocery Tote, Moon

Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder. Holds 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. Folds into a flat 5 in. x 5 in. pouch. Holds 50 lbs. 25.5 in. H x 15.5 in. W x 6 in. D. 100% ripstop nylon. Machine washable.