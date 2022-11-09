Baggu

Baggu Fanny Pack

$49.00

A hands-free bag for any outing. Surprisingly spacious and made from durable, heavyweight nylon for easy cleaning. Wear across your body, over your shoulder or around your waist. ● Two main compartments ● Interior zip pocket ● Measures 6 ½" × 8" × 2" ● 34.25" max strap length ● Recycled heavyweight nylon, recycled ripstop nylon lining ● Machine washable Looking for a strap extender for your Fanny Pack? We're happy to send these free of charge! Check out our FAQ for more information.