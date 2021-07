Baggu

Baggu Duck Bag Canvas Tote

$50.70

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

A perfect everyday tote in durable recycled cotton canvas duck. Two handles and 40 inch adjustable strap, to carry in hand or over shoulder. 15.75 inches high, 11 inches wide, 4.75 inches deep. Interior pocket measures 8.5 in. H x 9 in. W.Durable taped seams.