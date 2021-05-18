Wander Beauty

Baggage Claim Eye Masks

$25.00

Baggage Claim Eye Masks depuff tired under-eyes with calendula extract, brighten dark circles with camu camu extract, and hydrate with hyaluronic acid. Aloe leaf extract also calms skin and reduces redness. Peptides help to improve texture and tone by treating fine lines and wrinkles. A combination of 17 amino acids help maintain hydration and an overall healthy appearance. Vegan and cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone. 0.84 oz/24 ml