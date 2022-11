Baebsy

Baebsy Bookstand

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At End Clothing

Inspired by the strength of the Greek god Atlas, Bæbsy’s Atlas bookshelf is designed to withstand the weight of your book collection with its stainless steel construction. Whether holding your favourite cookbook or future to-be-read library, it’s a distinctive addition to any room in the home. Stainless Steel Construction Engraved Branding