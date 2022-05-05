Benefit Cosmetics

Badgal Bang Waterproof Mascara

$44.00

Better and badder than ever before - Benefit BADGal Bang Mascara is now available in a waterproof formula. With the same long-lasting, high impact volume you know and love, this mascara delivers up to 36 hours* of waterproof, smudge-proof wear, all in an intense pitch black shade for maximum drama. Why will I love Benefit BADgal Bang Waterproof Mascara? Waterproof volumising mascara Adds extreme volume Layers easily Wears for up to 36 hours* Custom-designed brush reaches every lash Lightweight formula won’t weigh lashes down Smudge-proof and waterproof 87% saw dramatic volume** 92% said it instantly lifted lashes** 95% said it lengthened lashes** Contains ProVitamin B5 to promote thicker lashes Benefit Badgal Bang Waterproof Mascara is formulated with innovative aero-particles inspired by space tech, for all the volume with none of the weight. It layers effortlessly, so you can go just as big and bad as you need, and the Big Slimpact brush easily reaches from root to tip and corner to corner. How do I apply Benefit BADgal Bang Waterproof Mascara? Get full-blast volume by gently wiggling the wand from the base of lashes to the tips. Repeat as desired to build volume. Remove with waterproof or bi-phase eye makeup remover. Beauty Tip: For the biggest bang, apply to upper and lower lashes. *instrumental test on 20 participants **self-evaluation by 118 participants after 1 week