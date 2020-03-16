Benefit Cosmetics

Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

$25.00 $12.50

What it is: An up-to-36-hour, full-blast, volumizing mascara that layers easily to build massive volume without weighing down lashes. What Else You Need to Know: BADgal BANG! creates massive volume. The gravity-defying formula builds volume the more you layer, and contains aero-particles, one of the lightest materials from space technology. Its custom Big Slimpact! Brush is designed to reach every lash for big volume with 360-degree reach. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner. Clinical Results: In a self-evaluation by 102 women, after 1 week: - 90% saw dramatic volume - 94% said it instantly lifted lashes - 92% said it lengthened lashes