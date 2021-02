Benefit Cosmetics

Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Benefit Cosmetics

Tips & Tricks Get FULL-BLAST volume! Using quick strokes, wiggle the brush from base of lashes to tip. Layer to build volume & coat every lash. For the biggest BANG, apply to upper AND lower lashes. To boost lash volume & length, start with Benefit's They're Real! Tinted Lash Primer!