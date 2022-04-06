Foster Grant

Backstop Polarized

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

100% UVA - UVB protection Polarized UV PROTECTION: Lenses block 100% of UVA-UVB rays for superior eye protection (UV 400) POLARIZED LENSES: Neutralize horizontal rays that reflect off water, snow and other reflective surfaces so you can see more clearly and with depth when glare strikes SCRATCH/IMPACT-RESISTANT LENSES: Features lenses with scratch and impact resistant coatings for enhanced durability and protection Foster Grant Polarized sunglasses reduce glare, improve clarity, and enhance contrast for a sharper, more comfortable view. Made in China © 2012 FGX International, Inc. Show More