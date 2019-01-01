Dior

Backstage Face & Body Foundation

C$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Coverage:✔ MediumSkin type:✔ Normal✔ Dry✔ Combination✔ OilyFinish:✔ Matte A foundation for the face and body in 40 shades with a natural, matte finish and medium, buildable coverage that's waterproof and sweat-resistant.What it does: Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation is the Dior makeup artists secret weapon to create a flawless, runway-ready complexion for both the face and body. This waterproof formula fuses with skin, resisting extreme conditions like workout sessions, water, and even high temperatures and humid environments. It can also be used to camouflage minor imperfections on the neck, shoulders, legs, or anywhere else. Best of all, its available in 40 shades with a natural, matte finish.What else you need to know:A collection of makeup artist essentials, designed to suit all skin tones, used at the Dior runway shows, and inspired by the energy backstage. Enriched with beauty-enhancing pigments, the formula creates a perfect, natural look, both in real life and through the lens of a camera. Its natural finish and lightweight texture can also be used on the body, revealing the skin's radiance while camouflaging minor imperfections on the neck, shoulders, and legs. Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation also offers Dior's largest foundation range ever, with 40 beautiful shades made to suit all skin tones. “It's my star product. In total there are 40 colors, so every woman can find the shade that best matches her skin tone.”Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup.