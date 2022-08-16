Brightroom

Backpack Laundry Bag Textured Gray

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 15.25 Inches (L), 29 Inches (H) x 15.25 Inches (W) Used For: Multi-Purpose Capacity (Volume): 3500 cubic-in Number of Handles: 1 Material: Polyester TCIN: 83794863 UPC: 191908829678 Item Number (DPCI): 002-00-7385 Origin: Imported Description Collect your laundry and carry it conveniently from one room to another with this Backpack Laundry Bag from Brightroom™. Designed in a cylindrical shape for a travel backpack-like look, this gray backpack boasts a textured construction for visual appeal. The side mesh pocket helps you keep colorful and small items separate while the top drawstring helps keep the clothes contained. Plus, with the top handle and adjustable straps, you'll find this laundry bag easy to carry whether you're off to the laundry room or the laundromat. Brightroom™: See your space in a new light. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.