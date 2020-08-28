BECCA Cosmetics

Backlight Priming Filter

BECCA Backlight Priming Filter uses Backlight Technology to filter, blur, and diffuse for instant illumination, creating a smooth canvas for makeup.Backlight Priming Filter primes with an optical pearl blend to instantly give skin dimension and a lit-from-within glow. The illuminating primer smooths the appearance of skin, blurs imperfections, and preps for makeup application. Backlight Technology adds a sheer layer of radiance and dimension, making skin appear to glow from beneath makeup. The lightweight formula helps create an even base, giving you perfected skin that looks naturally radiant.This product is vegan. BECCA is cruelty-free and PETA certified.