Backcountry

Gore-tex Snow Glove

$99.00 $79.20

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Why We Built The GORE-TEX Snow Glove We're no fair-weather skiers, so we made the burly GORE-TEX Snow Glove so we can play in any conditions. We rely on GORE-TEX to keep our hands dry during slushy snowstorms and powder days alike, and its equally impressive breathability keeps us cool on warm spring laps. Tough and supple goatskin leather teams up with stretchy synthetic to double down on weather protection, and the glove's fleece lining and recycled synthetic insulation create cozy comfort on the coldest days of the season. Details Leather ski glove for warmth and weather protection in any season Waterproof GORE-TEX membrane keeps moisture out and lets hands breathe Luxurious goatskin leather ensures long-lasting durability Stretchy nylon cuff for easy on-and-off and quick-drying power Recycled synthetic insulation stays toasty warm, even when wet Soft-to-the-skin fleece lining wicks moisture from the hands Leashed band keeps gloves at hand when changing the song or snapping a pic Item #BCCZ2DN