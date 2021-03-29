Versed

Back-up Plan Acne-control Body Mist

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Versed

HOW: Hold the bottle about a foot and a half away from your body and spray onto clean, dry skin. Let it sink in for 30-60 seconds before getting dressed (don’t worry—it won’t stick to or stain your clothes). WHERE: Back, chest, bum…anywhere neck down. WHEN: AM and/or PM. GOOD TO KNOW: While it’s not an aerosol bottle, it sprays like one—don’t hesitate to flip it upside down or any which way you need to. Use before the expiration date printed on the bottom of the bottle.