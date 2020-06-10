United States
Back To The Roots
Garden In A Can Herb Grow Kit, 3 Pack
$24.99
At World Market
Grow fresh basil, cilantro and mint with these easy garden-in-a-can kits, a gift-ready herb trio for small space gardeners and urban home cooks. Each can-shaped planter includes soil, seeds and the biochar soil conditioner you need for drainage-free indoor gardening, no transplanting required. Place your new plants wherever they can soak up daily light and soon the fragrant, flavorful leaves will be ready to harvest.