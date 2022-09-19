Maeve

Back-bow Sweater Tank

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4113326950106; Color Code: 018 Viscose, nylon Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions 18.5"L Model Notes Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.