Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
One Kings Lane

Bacall Settee, Indigo Batik

$975.00$779.50
At One Kings Lane
Exclusive to One Kings Lane: This versatile, compact, and comfortably padded settee is great for additional seating, no matter the size of your space. A stylized print keeps the look fresh and modern. Handcrafted in the USA.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Cyber Monday Home Deals of 2018
by Olivia Harrison