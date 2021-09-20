Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
French Connection
Babysoft Mock Neck Sweater Dress
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Soft to the touch and oh so stylish, this long-sleeve midi is the ultimate piece for transitional wear.
Need a few alternatives?
Karen Kane
Plus Size Erin A-line Dress
BUY
$94.81
$109.00
Amazon
Exlura
Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$27.99
Amazon
Exlura
Lantern Sleeve Ruffle Dress
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Mikarose
Eden Dress
BUY
$64.99
Amazon
More from French Connection
French Connection
Ikari Recycled Colourblock Blazer
BUY
£66.00
£165.00
French Connection
French Connection
Whisper Light Sweetheart Minidress
BUY
$44.97
Nordstrom Rack
promoted
French Connection
Gabina Drape Skirt
BUY
$98.00
Macy's
promoted
French Connection
Rasha Ribbed Dress
BUY
$58.80
$98.00
Macy's
More from Dresses
Karen Kane
Plus Size Erin A-line Dress
BUY
$94.81
$109.00
Amazon
Exlura
Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$27.99
Amazon
Exlura
Lantern Sleeve Ruffle Dress
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Mikarose
Eden Dress
BUY
$64.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted