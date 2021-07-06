BaBylissPRO

Porcelain Ceramic Carrera2 Dryer

$59.99

Product Description The soft-touch, rubberized housing on the premium BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Carrera2 1900-watt hair dryer provides a comfortable grip that makes this lightweight, compact dryer easy to handle. With 6 heat/speed settings, a cold shot button & 10' long cord, this porcelain ceramic hair dryer uses far-infrared heat to dry hair faster. Generating clouds of natural ions to eliminate static, this blow dryer leaves even frizzy hair looking shiny & smooth. Brand Story BaBylissPRO is the world’s leading producer of innovative, high-performance professional styling tools. Chosen by hairdressers, barbers, and clients everywhere, BabylissPRO styling tools are versatile and engineered to last.