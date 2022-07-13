BaBylissPRO

Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

Description The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer features 2000-watt power & lightweight ergonomic handling for less hand fatigue. Nano titanium ionic technology means hair dries faster, with less frizz. Benefits This lightweight dryer uses ionic technology to create gentle even heat. Hair dries faster with less frizz. Suggested Use Great for all hair types including thick & coarse hair, this blow dryer helps reveal shiny, healthy-looking hair.