The ultra-efficient Conair BaBylissPRO Volare V1 2000 Watt Hair Dryer is a full-size dryer with features that help you have a good hair day everyday. It makes drying and styling a breeze. The six heat and speed controls of this 2000 watt dryer allow you to select the settings that work best for your mane. Whatever your drying needs are, this powerful appliance can provide them. When you need high speed drying for a style, simply press the turbo button and you',ll get extra-powerful airflow that will quickly take the moisture out of your locks. If you need to direct the airflow to a specific area, this Conair hair dryer can do that. It has two accessory nozzles of different widths. Once your hair is the way it should be, give it a shot of cold air to seal the style.