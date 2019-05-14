Amazon

Babyband Maternity Pregnancy Support Belt (adjustable) Pelvic, Stomach, And Lower Back Support

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

BabyBand Maternity Support Belt Get the maternity support you need to relieve lower lumbar back pain, better cradle your stomach and baby, and reduce spinal strain with a Babyband pregnancy belt. Having a baby is one of the most beautiful and joyous experiences you can have in your life but going through pregnancy can be tough on even the most determined of us. That's why we developed the Babyband Maternity Belt, an adjustable lower back and belly support system that properly cradles your stomach, relieves pressure on your spine, and redistributes extra weight evenly- all so you can stay on your feet longer and with less strain. How It Works: Offering adjustable, breathable comfort, these versatile maternity support belts can help relieve common problems caused during pregnancy, such as hip and pelvic strain, or sacroiliac (lower lumbar) pain. Better yet, they're soft, breathable, and completely safe for you and your baby, so you can get the round-the-clock support you need to live your active lifestyle with less pain and effort. Product Details:. - -Women's Maternity Belt. Expands During Pregnancy. Gentle on Sensitive Skin. Breathable, Form-Fitting Fabric. Adjustable Compression. Dual-Sided Velcro. Multiple Sizes Available (S, M, L, XL, XXL). Guaranteed Satisfaction. - - 60 Day Money Back Guarantee:. At BabyBand our priority is to keep our customers happy. If you are not satisfied with this product please get in touch with us so we can give you a full refund or replace the item hassle free! Get this premium maternity support belt from BabyBand today by clicking 'Add to Basket' above now..