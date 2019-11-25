Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
OPI
Baby, Take A Vow
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At OPI
Infinite Shine is a 3-step system which provides up to 11 days of wear and gel-like shine.
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamoured Hi-shine Nail Lacquer Set - Runway Collection
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
OPI
Baby, Take A Vow
C$10.90
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Glitter To My Heart
C$13.30
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Essie Online Only Cheer's To The Perfect Shades For The Holiday Season Duo
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from OPI
OPI
Baby, Take A Vow
C$10.90
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Glitter To My Heart
C$13.30
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Baby, Take A Vow Nail Polish 15ml
£13.50
£8.95
from
Nail Polish Direct
BUY
OPI
Hello Kitty Christmas Collection Infinite Shine Polish
£14.50
£10.88
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Nails
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamoured Hi-shine Nail Lacquer Set - Runway Collection
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
OPI
Baby, Take A Vow
C$10.90
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Glitter To My Heart
C$13.30
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Essie Online Only Cheer's To The Perfect Shades For The Holiday Season Duo
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted