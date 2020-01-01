Boscia

Baby Soft Foot Peel

A natural exfoliating foot peel treatment, formulated with alpha hydroxy acids and fruit extracts, to reveal softer, smoother feet in as little as eight to 10 days.Solutions for:- Dryness- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more Baby Soft Foot Peel is a gentle, natural way to remove dead skin cells from dry, rough feet, leaving skin smoother and rejuvenated. The antioxidant-rich formula promotes natural exfoliation of dead skin cells with alpha hydroxy acids (no harsh scrubbing required) and provides deep hydration to reveal soft, healthy-looking skin. The convenient, one-time use treatment removes plentiful dead skin cell buildup in as little as two weeks What else you need to know:This product is free of preservatives, artificial fragrances, color, gluten, and ethanol alcohol. It is dermatologist tested and safe for sensitive skin.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.