Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
Would I try it again? Hell, yeah. This will get you as good as new.
It's true that my feet didn't experience the parchment-paper level of shedding this time around, but the results could have fooled me. After day nine, my calluses looked completely reborn, and my heels were smoother than they'd been in months.