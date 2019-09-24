Search
Boscia

Baby Soft Foot Peel

$20.00
At Sephora
A heavy-duty foot peel.
These Products Will Make Your Feet Baby Soft
by Mi-Anne Chan

Reviews

Would I try it again? Hell, yeah. This will get you as good as new.

Kelsey CastañonFull-time editor
It's true that my feet didn't experience the parchment-paper level of shedding this time around, but the results could have fooled me. After day nine, my calluses looked completely reborn, and my heels were smoother than they'd been in months.