Lano

Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Lano's Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint is a hydrating balm with a dewy, rosy-gold tint that mimics the effect of a natural flush rushing to the lips and cheeks. It's dewy, not sticky.