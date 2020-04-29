Pipette

Baby Oil

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

Our lightweight, multipurpose oil locks in moisture and supports baby’s developing skin with hydrating plant-derived ingredients. Brand: Pipette Directions: Share a sweet moment with baby and massage all over skin daily. Use after Baby Lotion for extra hydration. Ingredients: Squalane: 100% sugarcane-derived, pure and sustainable moisturizing agent skin compatible with baby’s skin Linoleic, Oleic and Linolenic Acids: Plant-derived essential fatty acids that helps lock in moisture and soften skin Ceramide NP: Helps form an effective barrier against moisture loss and comforts sensitive and dry skin Açaí Berry Sterols: Antioxidant-rich superfruit that helps support and maintain moisture in the skin Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride: skin-replenishing emollient derived from coconut oil Tocopherol (Vitamin E): Antioxidant vitamin that helps defend against environmental stressors Lecithin: Sunflower-derived skin softener Volume: 4.5 fl. oz