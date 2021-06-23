Mustela

Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Spf 50 Broad Spectrum

Mustela’s SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen offers safe and effective daily sun protection for babies, children, and the entire family. Our mineral sunscreen can be used on your baby or child’s face and body and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, formulated with mineral UV filters, and safe for sensitive skin types. This fragrance-free, SPF 50 broad-spectrum sunscreen is formulated with 93% naturally derived ingredients, including coconut oil, macadamia oil, and vitamin E to hydrate skin while protecting your family from the sun’s harmful rays. The lightweight, sheer texture blends easily and does not leave a white cast on skin. Our daily hydrating sunscreen is compliant with Hawaii’s sunscreen ingredient requirements and considered reef-safe. Backed by scientific research, developed in collaboration with healthcare professionals, and tested under dermatological control. Proven safe for use from birth on. Formulated without chemical UV filters