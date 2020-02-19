Maybelline

Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick Spf 20, Quenched 0.15 Oz

Heading Purpose Lip Care Manufacturer Maybelline Active Ingredients Octinoxate 7.5 %; Octisalate 3 % Directions Apply before sun exposure. Inactive Ingredients Polybutene; Octyldodecanol; Isopropyl Myristate; Petrolatum; Polyethylene; Ozokerite; Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea); Diisostearyl Malate; Euphorbia Cerifera Wax (Candelilla); VP/Hexadecene Copolymer; Silica Dimethyl Silylate; Fragrance; Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopherol; Tocopheryl Acetate; Alumina; Flavor; Silica; Isopropyl Palmitate; Pentaerythrityl Tetraisostearate; Limonene; Synthetic Fluorphlogopite; Calcium Sodium Borosilicate; Benzyl Benzoate; Centella Asiatica Extract; Aluminum Hydroxide; Citral; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Tin Oxide; Geraniol; Eugenol; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract; Calcium Pantothenate; Honey; Ascorbic Acid; Dimethicone; Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate; Atelocollagen; May Contain: Titanium Dioxide; Mica; Red 28 Lake; Iron Oxides; Red 7; Red 22 Lake; Yellow 5 Lake; Blue 1 Lake; Yellow 6 Lake; Carmine Uses Helps prevent sunburn. Higher SPF gives more sunburn protection. Clinical strength 8 hour moisture plus lip renewal. Lips are: 82% visibly less dry* 94% less rough* 77% more supple* 77% better looking*. *Based on a clinical study after four weeks of use. Warnings STOP USE AND ASK A DOCTOR IF SKIN RASH OR IRRITATION DEVELOPS AND LASTS. hide Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick SPF 20, Quenched 0.15 oz