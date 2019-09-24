Search
Baby Foot

Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel, Lavender Scented, 2.4 Fl. Oz.

Baby Foot is a chemical peel for your feet. Just know that going in. No ladylike eye cream stories this week, people. Things are about to stop being polite and start getting real — and really, really gross. But, the BEST kind of gross.
Foot Masks Are A Summer Necessity
by Megan Decker

Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross, & The Best Thing EVER

Kelsey MillerFull-time editor
It's been almost two weeks since my Baby Foot treatment and I am, frankly, devastated. Yes, my feet are more smooth and soft than they have ever been in my adult life. But, I long for the heady days of last week when I could look forward to the horrific and thrilling site of my feet emerging from their soak, shedding wondrous layers of dead skin so great I had to keep the vacuum on hand. Sadly, my soles are in such amazing shape that I fear it will be many months before I can justify another treatment.