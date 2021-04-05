Mustela

Baby Bubble Bath

$14.03

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Make bath time therapeutic and fun with Mustela's Multi-Sensory Bubble Bath. Your baby will love splashing in the foaming bubbles while getting clean. Our biodegradable baby bubble bath formula is composed of 88% plant-based ingredients that help maintain the skin's water balance, protect, and hydrate. Made with cornflower extract to soften skin, and our signature Avocado Perseose to help protect and hydrate.