Maternity Labor Delivery Hospital Nursing Robe. Wrap yourself in style during pregnancy and beyond. Don't forget to pack this fabulous robe in your hospital bag. Pop it on for those first pictures with your new baby and receive your visitors in style & comfort. You can feel stylish & still easily walk the halls of the maternity ward & feed your newborn in comfort. Pockets on both sides, Feminine & practical. These robes make a great baby shower gift for the mom to be. Complete your look with matching pieces. Click on the logo * Baby Be Mine * above to find more listings . Matching maternity nursing nightgown, labor gowns, baby coming home outfits & more are available . Available in 2 sizes S/M and L/XL. 95% Cotton 5% Spandex. Machine washable . Designed by moms for moms in the USA since 2005. An attached belt helps easy sizing down from a belly bump to a nursing mom, allowing for generous changes from maternity to delivery to postnatal days (& nights).