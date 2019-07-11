Burts Bees

Baby 100% Natural Multipurpose Ointment

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

The smooth rich texture of Burt's Bees Baby Multipurpose Ointment forms a barrier against dryness leaving you with one soft happy baby. This multipurpose, non-irritating, petroleum free multipurpose ointment is pediatrician tested to be gentle and safe for everyday use. Apply ointment to baby's body to moisturize and smooth baby's skin. To calm your little one's sensitive diaper area, cleanse baby's diaper area and apply ointment liberally. This jar of 100% natural baby ointment contains no phthalates, parabens, petrolatum or SLS. Nurture baby's skin naturally with Baby Bee from Burt's Bees.