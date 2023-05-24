Babo Botanicals

Babo Botanicals Super Shield Zinc Sport Stick Sunscreen Spf 50

$12.49

Buy Now Review It

100% GOOD FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY: A fast-absorbing & non-greasy unblock for the face, lips, nose and ears. Water resistant and perfect for babies, kids and adults alike. FORMULATED FOR VERY SENSITIVE SKIN: This sunscreen is specifically developed with 100% non-nano zinc to provide you with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistant coverage. Safe for baby and perfect for the entire family. Fragrance free. ZINC-BASED, MINERAL FORMULA: Specially formulated with skin-soothing organic oils like jojoba. Oxybenzone and Octinoxate free. Enriched with Babo's Organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. Reef friendly. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY. Reef Safe. No Oxybenzone. Mineral Based sunscreen. NO HARSH CHEMICALS OR IRRITANTS: Hypoallergenic to reduce the risk of allergic reactions. Clinically tested and rated number #1 in safety by Environment Working Group (EWG). Gluten, soy, dairy, peanut, almond and walnut free. Made in USA and B Corp Certified. GENTLE ENOUGH FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Apply liberally before sun exposure. Reapply at least every two hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating.