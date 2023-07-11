Babo Botanicals

Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen Spf 30

$22.00 $12.81

100% GOOD FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY: A fast-absorbing, ultra-sheer & lightweight sunblock for delicate skin. Water resistant and perfect for babies, kids and adults alike. FORMULATED FOR VERY SENSITIVE SKIN: This sunscreen is specifically developed with zinc to provide you with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistant coverage. Safe for baby and perfect for the entire family. Fragrance free. ZINC-BASED, MINERAL FORMULA: Specially formulated to naturally protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, this sunblock is oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Enriched with Babo's organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. NO HARSH CHEMICALS OR IRRITANTS: Dermatologist tested to reduce risk of allergic reactions. Clinically tested and rated number #1 in safety by Environment Working Group (EWG). Gluten, soy, dairy, peanut, almond, walnut free. Made in USA. B Corp Certified. GENTLE ENOUGH FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Shake the bottle well and apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, and at least every 2 hours. Get the comfort of a lotion sunscreen and the convenience of a continuous spray for the entire family! The Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray, SPF 30 uses Zinc Oxide as the physical filter that forms a protective barrier on skin surface to help reflect the sun’s UVA and UVB rays without irritating sensitive skin. This easy to apply formula is enriched with aloe vera and sunflower oil to soothe and moisturize. Provides 80 minutes of water resistance. Hold the bottle 8-12 inches away and spray onto skin. Thoroughly rub in until the white lotion blends into skin. For increased control, spray onto palm of hand and apply into skin. Fragrance Free and perfect for the entire family.