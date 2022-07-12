Babo Botanicals

Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen Spf 30

$22.00 $17.94

100% GOOD FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY: A fast-absorbing, ultra-sheer & lightweight sunblock for delicate skin. Water resistant and perfect for babies, kids and adults alike. FORMULATED FOR VERY SENSITIVE SKIN: This sunscreen is specifically developed with 100% non-nano zinc to provide you with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistant coverage. Safe for baby and perfect for the entire family. Fragrance free. ZINC-BASED, MINERAL FORMULA: Specially formulated to naturally protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, this sunblock is oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Enriched with Babo's organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. Reef friendly. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY. Reef Safe. No Oxybenzone. Mineral Based sunscreen. NO HARSH CHEMICALS OR IRRITANTS: Hypoallergenic to reduce the risk of allergic reactions. Clinically tested and rated number #1 in safety by Environment Working Group (EWG). Gluten, soy, dairy, peanut, almond and walnut free. Made in USA and B Corp Certified. GENTLE ENOUGH FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Shake the bottle well and apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, and at least every 2 hours.