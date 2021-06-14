Babo Botanicals

Sheer Zinc Continuous Spray Sunscreen Spf 30

100% GOOD FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY: A fast-absorbing, ultra-sheer & lightweight sunblock for delicate skin. Water resistant and perfect for babies, kids and adults alike. FORMULATED FOR VERY SENSITIVE SKIN: This sunscreen is specifically developed with 100% non-nano zinc to provide you with 80 minutes of water and sweat resistant coverage. Safe for baby and perfect for the entire family. Fragrance free. ZINC-BASED, MINERAL FORMULA: Specially formulated to naturally protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, this sunblock is oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Enriched with Babo's organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. Reef friendly. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY. Reef Safe. No Oxybenzone. Mineral Based sunscreen. NO HARSH CHEMICALS OR IRRITANTS: Hypoallergenic to reduce the risk of allergic reactions. Clinically tested and rated number #1 in safety by Environment Working Group (EWG). Gluten, soy, dairy, peanut, almond and walnut free. Made in USA and B Corp Certified. GENTLE ENOUGH FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: Shake the bottle well and apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, and at least every 2 hours. Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Sunscreen is a natural SPF 30 spray specifically developed for extra sensitive skin. Our protective, fragrance-free formula is designed to guard delicate skin against damaging UVA and UVB rays, with up to 80 minutes of water and sweat resistance. This continuous spray sunscreen is ultra-sheer, non-greasy and lightweight enough for daily use. Our mineral sunblock is Zinc-based to protect your entire family from the sun's damaging rays. Plant-based ingredients include aloe vera, sunflower seed oil and jojoba to nourish and hydrate the skin. This sunscreen spray is gentle enough for babies, but effective enough for all ages. It applies easily; just shake well, press the button and you’re good to go. Reef-safe with no oxybenzone or octinoxate. Enriched with Babo's exclusive, organic Nutri-Soothe Complex. Meets EWG VERIFIED criteria, making it safe for everyday use. Made in the USA and B Corp Certified.