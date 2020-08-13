Babeland

Babeland Babe Bullet

$16.00

Create a bit of buzz with your very own Babeland Babe Bullet. From your purveyors of pleasure for over 25 years, this battery-powered bullet style vibrator features a super strong motor that delivers surprisingly intense vibration stimulation. The wired battery unit sports our signature logo, along with an easy to use dial control that allows you to customize your sensational experience from mmm mild to wow wild! Perfect for first time vibe users and aficionados alike, the Babe Bullet is a must have for the Babeland fan!