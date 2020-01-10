She Made Me

Babe Rainbow La Playa T-shirt

$47.68

Buy Now Review It

At She Made Me

BABE RAINBOW LA PLAYA T-SHIRT We are heartbroken by the loss our beautiful country has endured and the impact these terrifying fires has had on our native wildlife. We have come together with our friends Babe Rainbow to raise much needed funds for WIRES Wildlife Emergency Fund. Slim-fit, cotton t-shirt. Illustrated by the Babe Rainbow and hand-dyed by our artisan partners in Bali, Indonesia. This item is pre-order, to be delivered in late January. 100% OF THE PROFIT OF THIS TSHIRT WILL BE DONATED TO WIRES. Please see sizing below: SIZE CHEST LENGTH XS 42.5cm 58cm S 45cm 59.5cm M 47.5cm 61cm L 50cm 62.5cm XL 53cm 64.5cm XXL 56cm 66.5cm $69.00 or 4 interest-free payments of $17.25 with XSSMLXLXXL Size Guide Add to bag