Mielle Organics

Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner

Our Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner infuses hair with protein and moisture to restore dry and damaged hair. Babassu Oil is derived from an Amazonian palm fruit that is high in sterols and tocopherols to improve hair and scalp health. Our product is enriched with fatty acids and natural oils that help reduce frizz and fly-aways. This deep penetrating conditioner is made with complex amino acids from wheat, soy and other natural ingredients that help restore moisture to damaged and dry hair. Safe to use on color treated hair. Made with certified organic ingredients.