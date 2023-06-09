YUNZII

Actto B303 Wireless Typewriter Keyboard

$65.00 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

WIRELESS RETRO CUTE KEYBOARD：The YUNZII B303 wireless keyboard offers a unique blend of vintage charm and modern typewriter functional, with its compact layout, retro keyboard typewriter style, pastel color scheme, and cute round keycaps. Enjoy a more enjoyable typing experience with this eye-catching typewriter . BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY: The B303 typewriter bluetooth keyboard features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, providing a stable and cable-free connection with a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters) without any delays. You can easily switch between up to three devices with the touch of a button, FN+1/2/3. VINTAGE TYPEWRITER KEYBOARD WITH INTEGRATED STAND: The YUNZII actto B303 wireless typewriter keyboard includes an integrated stand holder for pad, phone and tablet, which matches the aesthetic of your desk and saves space. The wireless mini compact also includes adjustable feet, allowing you to set the angle for maximum comfort during long typing sessions. The built-in tablet or phone holder is 12.9 inches long and 0.59 inches wide. COMPACT AND PORTABLE 86-KEY MINI TYPEWRITER KEYBOARD: Despite its compact size, the B303 membrane keyboards features 86 keys and all the functionality typer need for efficient typing. Its compact design measures just 12.7 x 7.8 x 1.8 inches, making it an ideal choice for those who want to save desktop space or take their keyboard on the go. 12 Easy-to-reach function hot keys FN+ provides a shortcut to multi function. MULTI-DEVICE WIRELESS KEYBOARD FOR MULTI OS: The wireless office retro keyboard connect via Bluetooth on Windows, Android or iOS systems,Support all kinds of devices including Pad/PC/Laptop/Tablet/Smartphone.The package include a retro wireless keyboard, an extra red keycap, 2 AAA batteries, manual.