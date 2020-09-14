United States
B2BODY
B2body Stretch Cotton Boyshort Briefs
$26.99
COTTON PANTY: It is a natural fabric, non-allergenic, and insulating. LONG LEG BLOOMERS: The long leg 6 1/2" leg inseams style will help eliminate chafing, chub rub and keep you cool. GREAT FOR ANYWHERE: Mid Weight Fabric for lounge at home relaxing or Underwear under skirts. Anytime wear - Panty, Bike Short, Yoga Short, Sexy Sleep Shorts, Perfect Under Dress Panty to prevent Leg Rub Chaffing and Form Fits for a Slimming Effect. SIZES GUARANTEED: Small to 6XL. Based on customer's feedback, all sizes are updated to US size. UNBEATABLE VALUE: Buy from Direct source from California USA and pay less for bulk buying 5 pack deal.